School Board Police Committee Meets 11-3-17

Written by Theresa Rose on November 2, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, November 3, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. First Reading Board Policy Series 400 –
    1. 2 Discrimination Grievance Procedure
  2. Second Reading of Board Policy 707.6 Local School Food Authority Procurement
  3. Discuss Board Policy that restricts access to persons required to register on the Sex Offender Registry