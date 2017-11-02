School Board Police Committee Meets 11-3-17

School Board Police Committee Meets 11-3-17Written by Theresa Rose on November 2, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, November 3, 2017, to review/discuss:
- First Reading Board Policy Series 400 –
- 2 Discrimination Grievance Procedure
- Second Reading of Board Policy 707.6 Local School Food Authority Procurement
- Discuss Board Policy that restricts access to persons required to register on the Sex Offender Registry