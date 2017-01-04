School Board Finance Committee Will Meet

School Board Finance Committee Will MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, January 5, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Review Possible Early Retirement Incentive Plan language
- Review 28E Agreement with City of Mt. Pleasant for Mapleleaf Paving
- Review FY 16 Audit Report
- Review initial proposals from AFSCME negotiations
- Review Taxable Valuations
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome