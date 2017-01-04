School Board Finance Committee Will Meet

Mount Pleasant Community School District

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, January 5, 2017, to review/discuss:

Review Possible Early Retirement Incentive Plan language Review 28E Agreement with City of Mt. Pleasant for Mapleleaf Paving Review FY 16 Audit Report Review initial proposals from AFSCME negotiations Review Taxable Valuations

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome