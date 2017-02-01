School Board Finance Committee Meets Thursday

Mount Pleasant Community School District

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 11:00am on Thursday, February 2, 2017, to review/discuss:

Review Current Revenue Purpose Statement Language FY18 General Fund Budget Considerations

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome