School Board Finance Committee Meets 12-1-17

Written by Theresa Rose on November 30, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, December 1, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. FY 19 General Fund Budget Considerations
  2. Modified Allowable Growth for At-Risk
  3. Association of School Business Officials information on implications of potential new tax law
  4. Elementary Air Conditioning – Phase II

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome