School Board Finance Committee Meets 12-1-17

Mount Pleasant Community School District

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, December 1, 2017, to review/discuss:

FY 19 General Fund Budget Considerations Modified Allowable Growth for At-Risk Association of School Business Officials information on implications of potential new tax law Elementary Air Conditioning – Phase II

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome