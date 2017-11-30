School Board Finance Committee Meets 12-1-17

School Board Finance Committee Meets 12-1-17Written by Theresa Rose on November 30, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, December 1, 2017, to review/discuss:
- FY 19 General Fund Budget Considerations
- Modified Allowable Growth for At-Risk
- Association of School Business Officials information on implications of potential new tax law
- Elementary Air Conditioning – Phase II
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome