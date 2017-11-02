School Board Finance Committee Meets 11-3-17

Written by Theresa Rose on November 2, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, November 3, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. October 2017 Certified Enrollment Review
  2. FY 19 General Fund Budget Considerations

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome