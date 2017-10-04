School Board Finance Committee Meets 10/5

Written by Theresa Rose on October 4, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 9:00am on Thursday, October 5, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Cost Opinion of Elementary Air Conditioning Project, Phase 2
  2. October 2017 Preliminary Enrollment
  3. FY18 Budget Reduction Totals
  4. IASB School Board Orientation Workshop, October 10 @ Mount Pleasant High School

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome