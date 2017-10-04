School Board Finance Committee Meets 10/5

School Board Finance Committee Meets 10/5Written by Theresa Rose on October 4, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 9:00am on Thursday, October 5, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Cost Opinion of Elementary Air Conditioning Project, Phase 2
- October 2017 Preliminary Enrollment
- FY18 Budget Reduction Totals
- IASB School Board Orientation Workshop, October 10 @ Mount Pleasant High School
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome