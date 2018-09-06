School Board Finance Committee Meeting

School Board Finance Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on September 6, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 8:30AM on Friday, September 7, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Middle School Tennis Court/Proposed Pickleball Renovation Update
- Review FY18 Year-End State Financial Reports
- Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Update
- Review FY19 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates
- September School Board Organizational Meeting
- Sports Facility Conference Information – September 25
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome