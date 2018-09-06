School Board Finance Committee Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 8:30AM on Friday, September 7, 2018, to review/discuss:

Middle School Tennis Court/Proposed Pickleball Renovation Update Review FY18 Year-End State Financial Reports Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Update Review FY19 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates September School Board Organizational Meeting Sports Facility Conference Information – September 25

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome