School Board Finance Committee Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on September 6, 2018

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 8:30AM on Friday, September 7, 2018, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Middle School Tennis Court/Proposed Pickleball Renovation Update
  2. Review FY18 Year-End State Financial Reports
  3. Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Update
  4. Review FY19 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates
  5. September School Board Organizational Meeting
  6. Sports Facility Conference Information – September 25

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome