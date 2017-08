School Board Elections Coming Up

IOWA SCHOOLS PREPARE STUDENTS FOR SUCCESS WITH HELP FROM THE LOCALLY ELECTED CITIZENS WHO SERVE ON SCHOOL BOARDS AND WORK TO ENSURE A QUALITY EDUCATION FOR THE CHILDREN IN OUR COMMUNITIES.

SEPTEMBER 12TH IS ELECTION DAY. DON’T FORGET TO CAST YOUR VOTE TO HELP DETERMINE THE DIRECTION OF OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE OR WHERE YOUR POLLING PLACE IS LOCATED, CONTACT THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE OR YOUR COUNTY AUDITOR.

TO LEARN ABOUT SCHOOL BOARDS, REWARDS OF SERVICE, AND ELECTIONS RESOURCES, VISIT WWW.IA-SB.ORG/ELECTIONS.