School Board Committee Meetings Scheduled

School Board Committee Meetings ScheduledWritten by Theresa Rose on September 4, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, to review/discuss:
- Review August 2019 District Enrollment
- Review 2019-2020 Tentative Fundraisers
- Update on FY19 Financial Closeout
- Review FY20 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates
- Diamond Assets Computer Buy Back Reconciliation
Mount Pleasant Community School District
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 to review/discuss:
- Review FY20 Proposed Fundraisers
- Open School Board Policy Series 100, Educational Philosophy for Review
- First Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action, School Board Policy 201.4 Elections
- Review Proposed 19-20 Superintendent Action Plan
Both meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome.