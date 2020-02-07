School Board Committee Meetings

Written by Theresa Rose on February 7, 2020

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, to review/discuss:

  1. FY21 Possible New Money Calculations (General Fund)
  2. FY21 Health Insurance Rates
  3. Instructional Support Program
  4. Review Agriculture Education Funding Totals
  5. Review Initial FY20 Buildings and Grounds Project Lists

 The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, also at the district office, to review/discuss:

  1. Second Reading of Board Policy Series 200 Board of Education
    1. 1 Name of School District
    2. 7 Vacancies
    3. 1 Regular Meetings
    4. 6 Quorum for Meetings
    5. 12 Minutes of the Meeting
  2. Review Draft of 2020-2021 School Calendar
  3. Review Social Worker Organizational Sharing Agreement with GPAEA