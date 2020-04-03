School Board Committee Meeting

School Board Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on April 3, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 10:00am on Friday, April 3, 2020, to review/discuss:
- COVID-19 Update from Ahler’s Law Firm
- FY21 Certified Budget
- FY20 Certified Budget Amendment
- 2020-2021 Proposed Registration Fees
- 2020-2021 Proposed Hot Lunch Prices
- FY21 Non-Certified Personnel Compensation Packages
The meeting is open to the public