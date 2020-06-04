School Board Committee Meeting

School Board Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on June 4, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, to review/discuss:
- Property/Casualty/Worker’s Comp. Insurance Renewal Information
- Computer/Tablet Insurance Renewal
- GPAEA Contract Agreement for Social Worker
- iJAG Memorandum of Understanding Renewal
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome