Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS FOR HENRY COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTS

Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS FOR HENRY COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTSWritten by Theresa Rose on February 28, 2017
HENRY COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTS ONLY
Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS
At 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant Central Site
On the Following Dates and Times
March 31, 2017 10:00 to 4:00
April 1, 2017 8:00 to 12:00
April 28, 2017 10:00 to 4:00
April 29, 2017 8:00 to 12:00
September 29, 2017 10:00 to 4:00
September 30, 2017 8:00 to 12:00
October 27, 2017 10:00 to 4:00
October 28, 2017 8:00 to 12:00
Items that will be accepted on these dates only are
Mattresses Furniture
Rolled Up Carpet and Pads
Other Bulky Household Items
As well as all things normally accepted at the Central Site
Electronics, Appliances, Vehicle Tires, Oil, Recyclables
ABSOLUTELY NO CONSTRUCTION WASTE