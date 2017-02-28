Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS FOR HENRY COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTS

Written by Theresa Rose on February 28, 2017

HENRY COUNTY RURAL  RESIDENTS  ONLY

Schedule of BULK  GARBAGE  DAYS

At 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant Central Site

On the Following Dates and Times

March 31, 2017                  10:00 to 4:00

April 1, 2017                        8:00 to 12:00

April 28, 2017                     10:00 to 4:00

April 29, 2017                     8:00 to 12:00

September 29, 2017         10:00 to 4:00

September 30, 2017         8:00 to 12:00

October 27, 2017              10:00 to 4:00

October 28, 2017              8:00 to 12:00

Items that will be accepted on these dates only are

Mattresses                 Furniture

Rolled Up Carpet and Pads

Other Bulky Household Items

As well as all things normally accepted at the Central Site

Electronics, Appliances, Vehicle Tires, Oil, Recyclables

ABSOLUTELY  NO  CONSTRUCTION  WASTE