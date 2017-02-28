Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS FOR HENRY COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTS

HENRY COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTS ONLY

Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS

At 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant Central Site

On the Following Dates and Times

March 31, 2017 10:00 to 4:00

April 1, 2017 8:00 to 12:00

April 28, 2017 10:00 to 4:00

April 29, 2017 8:00 to 12:00

September 29, 2017 10:00 to 4:00

September 30, 2017 8:00 to 12:00

October 27, 2017 10:00 to 4:00

October 28, 2017 8:00 to 12:00

Items that will be accepted on these dates only are

Mattresses Furniture

Rolled Up Carpet and Pads

Other Bulky Household Items

As well as all things normally accepted at the Central Site

Electronics, Appliances, Vehicle Tires, Oil, Recyclables

ABSOLUTELY NO CONSTRUCTION WASTE