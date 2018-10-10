Scenic Drive Festival

Oct. 12-14, 2018

Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will host the countywide Scenic Drive Festival which is always held the second full weekend in October. This year, October 12-14th, visitors are encouraged to follow the marked “Scenic Drive” through Van Buren County in Southeast Iowa and along the Historic Hills Scenic Byway to experience each of the historic Villages. There will be Fine Arts, Crafts, Flea Markets, Car & Tractor Shows, Parade, Quilt Shows, Tours of Historic Barns and several new activities. Bonaparte will host a Gun Show, there will be a special recognition of Richardson’s Point, an 1846 Mormon Encampment site, Van Buren County Fairgrounds in Keosauqua will have vendors, a Tuff Truck competition, Chili Cook-off and Ranch Rodeo. Back by popular demand, the Pearson House Complex in Keosauqua will be open both days. Bloom and Bark Farm will have artisan demonstrations and The Calico Press, East of Birmingham, will have antique printing press demonstrations. The extremely popular home-cooked meals will be held at the Milton Christian Church & Sunrise Bakery, North of Bonaparte, along with delicious ‘possum tails and toad bellies at Morris Park in Stockport. More historic barns have been added to the tour this year including the newly renovated Paulek Barn, West of Keosauqua. The Wickfield Farm Sales Pavilion will celebrate it’s 100th birthday with free cake. And of course, all of the Specialty Shops & Antique Stores will be open as well! The festival is held rain or shine. There is no admission fee. For more details and a free brochure with map visit www.villagesofvanburen.com or call 319-293-7111 / 800-868-7822.

B entonsport

43 rd Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Festival featuring vendors, artist demonstrations, food, baked goods, raffles. There will be Live Music by John Lee Boyer (Sat. 11am-1pm), Amarillo Band (Sat. 1-5pm) and The Smith Band (Sun. 12-4pm). Hours: Sat. 10am-5pm, Sun. 10am-4pm.

featuring Pioneer Pastimes including Candle/Rope Making & Games. Saturday Only 10am-4pm in the Riverfront Park. Vernon School House 150 year celebration. 1:30-4pm. A brief history program given by Paula Mohr, will start at 1:30pm. Enjoy tours, cake & drinks till 4pm.

Keosauqua

NEW! Tuff Truck Races at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 12. Sign-in at 5:30, Event starts at 7pm. Competitors: $25 entry fee, 100% pay back. Spectator admission: $10 adults, Children under 10: free.

Chili Cook-off and Ranch Rodeo at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds on Saturday Oct. 13. Cook-off at 5:30pm, $20 entry fee. Taste testing ($5) begins at 6pm. Ranch Rodeo begins at 6:30pm. Admission to rodeo: $10 adults, Children under 10: free. Fall Festival. Hours: Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Arts, craft, flea market, food vendors, live music, and a wine/beer garden. Vendors also set-up at the Keosauqua Senior Center, downtown along the river, Roberts Memorial Building, Van Buren County Fairgrounds and at the new Keosauqua Fire Dept. all on Hwy. 1 North.

on Saturday at 10am. “Be the Inspiration” is this year’s theme. Line up begins at 8am at the Van Buren High School, 503 Henry St. Pearson House Museum Complex, 718 Dodge St. was a “safe house” on the Underground Railroad for escaping slaves during the Civil War era. The secret hiding place under the floorboards can still be seen today. Also at the complex, is a one-room Schoolhouse and authentic Log Cabin that will be open for tours with guides in period dress depicting the pioneer lifestyle. There will be demonstrations, fiber arts and crafts. On Saturday from 9am-4pm, children can “make & take” candle-dipping, play lawn croquet, and one-room schoolhouse games. Sunday 12pm: Circuit riding preacher church service. Tours available until 4pm. No admission fee but donations for future preservation efforts are appreciated.

in downtown Keosauqua, 801 1 , will be open on Sunday from 12pm-4pm. The museum features artifacts about the rich history of Van Buren County. No admission fee, donations are appreciated. Camping with showers & electric is available at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. $15/night. Reservations: 641-919-0566.

Bonaparte

NEW! BCIA Gun Show, held at Bonaparte School Community Center, 602 8 th Buy – Sell – Trade modern & antique guns. Taxidermy on display, knives and leather crafting. Food available. Admission: $5, under 10: Free. Hours: Fri. 5-9pm, Sat. 9am-5pm, Sun. 9am-2pm.

Bonaparte School Community Center, 602 8 Saturday only 11am-1pm ($7). Fall Festival Citywide yard sales, vendors in riverside park, inflatable games for kids. All specialty & antique stores will be open. Hours: Fri-Sun. 9am-5pm

held at the Bonaparte United Church, 412 5th St. View and vote for People’s Choice on beautiful handmade quilts, refreshments served, free-will donation is appreciated. Saturday 10am-4pm & Sunday 12-4pm. Historic Bonaparte Pottery Museum and Gallery , 411 1st St. Free tours of Iowa’s only remaining pottery site, demonstrations, gift shop/museum and more. Hours: Sat. & Sun. 10am-5pm.

Stockport

“Heritage Days” at Morris Park, 10938 Timber Rd. (5.5 m. N. & E. of Stockport, follow the signs.) Fish Fry Friday at 5pm! Saturday Only: Tractor Parade and Jam Session at 12:00. Both days: Variety of pioneer demonstrations, tractor rides, antique cars, horse & wagon rides, mini train rides, pioneer kid skills. Chili Cook-off on Saturday. The Pioneer Log Cabin as well as other historic buildings will be open for free tours. Food available including Fried Possum Tails & Toad Bellies with honey butter! Hours: Fri. 5pm, Sat. & Sun. 9am- 4pm. Accepting pioneer vendors.

Farmington

5th Annual Farmington Art Show at the Farmington Comm. Center, 201 S. 4 th on Sat. & Sun., 8am-4pm

at the Shelterhouse. Sat. & Sun. 8am-4pm. Pioneer Historical Museum Open House, 205 S. 4th/next to Casey’s. Open Saturday 9am-4pm & Sunday 12pm-4pm. Special open house, no admission fee. Souvenirs and handmade crafts for sale.

Birmingham

Trash & Treasures Salewill have a vast amount of garage sale items, flea markets items, antiques and collectibles in the Birmingham City Park , 221 S. Wood St. Tenderloin Sandwich Lunch will be served both days by the Birmingham Lions. Hours: Sat. 8am-5pm & Sun. 9am-4pm. To donate items contact Harry at 319-498-4201 or Arlene at 319-498-4425. Outside vendors may display and sell in park at the same time, no charge.

The Calico Press-Letterpress Print Shop, 23096 Rt J16. Scheduled demonstrations of printing presses and equipment dating back to 1857 on Friday & Saturday 9-10am and 1-3pm and Sunday 9-10am. Large selection of letterpress posters, prints, cards, notepads & T-shirts. Featuring autumn leaf prints. Shop open hours: Fri. & Sat. 9am-5pm, Sun. 9am-12pm

Lebanon Area

NEW! Special Recognition of Richardson’s Point , an 1846 Mormon Encampment Site, 11251 County Rd J40, Milton. Saturday & Sunday 10am-5pm. No admission fee. Memorialized marked grave sites of the first deaths with pioneer camp life exhibits and demonstrations. Representatives from the Iowa Mormon Trail Assoc. will provide in-depth history about the Mormon Exodus. Featuring demonstrations of Dutch-Oven Cooking by Jane Briley, Spinning Wheel by Linda Graves, Campfire cooking and Pioneer Mormon camp-life. Musical entertainment on Saturday.

18517 Rte. J40 (4 miles W. of Keosauqua.) Watch artisans at work, Demonstrations of Glass Blowing, Clay Oven Bread Baking & more. Saturday Only 8am-5pm. Amish School Breakfast & Bake Sale (Jct. of J40 & V64) Saturday Only 7:30am-12pm. Free Will Donation serving Homemade Biscuits & Sausage Gravy, Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage & Drinks.

Cantril

Dutchman’s Store is an Ol’Fashion General Store with bulk food, fresh produce, deli counter, fall flowers, pumpkins, gourds, hard-to-find goods, quilter’s paradise! Hours: Mon.-Fri 8a-6p and Saturday 8am-5pm. On Saturday there will be a Mennonite Bake Sale on the porch starting at 8am.

Milton

Milton Creamery (202 E. Hwy. 2) 8am-5pm Mon- Sat. offering free samples of over 20 flavors of locally made cheeses and fresh curds

(202 E. Hwy. 2) 8am-5pm Mon- Sat. offering free samples of over 20 flavors of locally made cheeses and fresh curds “Grandma’s Homemade Chicken Noodle Dinner” at Milton Christian Church (201 E. Oak St.). Saturday 11:30-1:30. Enjoy homemade Chicken & Noodles or Beef & Noodles, real mashed potatoes, home-grown sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, homemade rolls and a variety of salads and desserts. Adults: $10 Children ages 12 and under: $5. Also a needlecraft display in the Church sanctuary. The Sonshine Band will play at 1pm.

NEW! Fall Harvest Historical Barn Tours

Several historical barns will be open for free tours, some are only available for photo opportunities. Hours for barn tours: Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm.

Clark Barn, 27882 107 th , Stockport. 1916 Old English Bank Barn. Foundation features small windows.

, 10938 Timber Rd., Stockport. Replica barn filled with antique farm machinery with attached museum. See Stockport listing for Heritage Days celebration. Galloway Barn , 16677 Hwy. 1, Keosauqua. Originally scheduled as a “photo op.” Unfortunately, a tornado destroyed this 1886 bank barn on July 19, 2018. It was listed on the National Register.

807 Country Lane Rd., Keosauqua. Photo Op only. English Bank Barn, served as a stage coach stop. NEW! Paulek Barn , 17727 Rt. J40, Keosauqua. Built in 1924 and renovated in 2018. Originally built with a poured foundation and a Dutch gambrel roof line.

17451 260 , Cantril. 1918 4-story Round Farm Sales Pavilion with a very colorful past celebrating 100 birthday with free cake. Parsons Barn, 22055 Hwy. 1 S., Keosauqua. Photo Op Only. Pennsylvania type built in 1870. Non-symmetrical gable end extends to include a fore bay.

The Scenic Drive Festival is made possible by generous contributions from First Iowa State Bank, Van Buren Telephone, Keosauqua Lions Club, City of Keosauqua, Dutchman’s Store in Cantril and several Van Buren County businesses and organizations.