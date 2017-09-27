Scenic Drive Festival Schedule for Each of the Villages

Oct. 14-15, 2017

Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will host one of Southeast Iowa’s largest Arts, Crafts, Flea Market and So Much More Festival! The Scenic Drive Festival is always held the second full weekend in October, and is full of fun activities for everyone! Visitors are encouraged to follow the marked “Scenic Drive” through Van Buren County and along the Historic Hills Scenic Byway to experience each of the historic Villages. There will be Fine Arts, Crafts, Flea Markets, Live Music, Car & Tractor Shows, Parade, Tours of Historic Barns and new this year, tours of several Pioneer Log Cabins. Back by popular demand, fascinating tours of Millard’s Turtle Farm near Birmingham, Amish Meals and Buggy rides and the delicious ‘possum tails and toad bellies at Morris Park in Stockport. NEW this year, Bloom & Bark Farm will have “Fun, Funky Stuff on the Farm” with artisan demonstrations and vendors, Pittsburg General Store will have antiques and collectibles. The Finney Barn and Parsons Barn will have open houses along with the Clark & Wickfield Barns. There will be a special demonstration of Native American Life at the Pearson House Complex in Keosauqua. Smithfield, the country music duo, will perform Saturday night and also on Saturday, a guided tour of the Iowaville Cemetery near Selma.

The festival is held rain or shine. There is no admission fee. For more details and a free brochure with map visit www.villagesofvanburen.com or call 319-293-7111 / 800-868-7822.

Pittsburg

NEW! Pittsburg General Store will be open selling antique furniture, glassware, collectibles, oil paintings and prints, quilts, wickers, 2 classic cars (’61 Chrysler Imperial & ’73 Eldorado Convertible.) 2 miles West of Keosauqua on County Rd. J40. Hours: Fri., Sat., & Sun. 8am-5pm.

Lebanon

NEW! “Fun, Funky, Stuff on the Farm” at Bloom and Bark Farm, 18517 Rte. J40 (4 miles W. of Keosauqua.) Watch artisans at work, Demonstrations of Glass Blowing, Clay Oven Bread Baking & more. Sat. 8am-5pm.

(Jct. of J40 & V64) Saturday Only 8am-12pm. Free Will Donation serving Biscuits & Gravy, Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs, Cinnamon Rolls, & Drinks. Yoder’s Indian Creek Furniture (22769 Rt. V-64, Milton; 3/4 m. S. of Lebanon) 11th Anniversary Sale with 10% off everything in-stock or special order. 15% off wind chimes and all Cedar & Pine Lawn Furniture, 5% off poly lawn furniture. FREE coffee & donuts all day. Door prizes. Grand Prize Give-Away: Glider Rocker. Saturday only, 8am-5pm.

Keosauqua

Fall Festival. Hours: Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Arts, craft, flea market, food vendors and a wine/beer garden. Vendors also set-up at the Keosauqua Senior Center, Roberts Memorial Building and at the new Keosauqua Fire Dept. both on Hwy. 1 North.

, the country music duo will perform at 6pm on Saturday at the Riverfront Stage. Opening act will be Stumptown. Wine & Beer Tent, bring a lawn chair! Tickets $15 each. Keosauqua Lions will host an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Sausage breakfast from 7am-10am, on both mornings and maid-rites and walking tacos from 11am-3pm.

will host an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Sausage breakfast from 7am-10am, on both mornings and maid-rites and walking tacos from 11am-3pm. Keosauqua Library Book Sale , free will donation. 12pm-4:30pm & Sat. 9am-5pm.

, free will donation. 12pm-4:30pm & Sat. 9am-5pm. NEW! Heavenly Hands Free will Garage Sale. Hours: Fri. 12pm – 6pm, Sat. 8am-12pm. Located at Keosauqua Health Care Center, 819 Country Lane Rd. All items for a free will donation.

Hours: Fri. 12pm – 6pm, Sat. 8am-12pm. Located at Keosauqua Health Care Center, 819 Country Lane Rd. All items for a free will donation. Keosauqua Rotary Parade on Saturday at 10am. “We Accomplish More Together.” Line up begins at 8am at the Van Buren High School, 503 Henry St.

Saturday only 11:30am-1:30pm. Located at the Pearson House Complex, 718 Dodge St. Let the children try their hand at the chores that would have been done in Iowa 200 years ago by the Native Americans who once inhabited this area. Participants may come and go at this open house style event, rotating through various tasks and chores. This is an official Des Moines River Water Trails event co-sponsored by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Jefferson County Conservation. There is no cost and Pre-registration is NOT required. For more information call (641)-472-4421 or email dmriverwatertrail@gmail.com. NEW! Moughler Log Cabin, located at 718 Dodge St., will be open, Saturday only 10:30am-2pm as part of the Van Buren County Pioneer Log Cabin Tour. There will be interpretive tours, demonstrations of quilting, spinning & weaving and displays in the Pearson House. The one-room schoolhouse will be open for visitors.

Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm. Free tours of the Finney Barn (17248 Hwy. 1 N.) and the Parsons Barn (22055 Hwy. 1 S.). Other Barns open for the weekend include Wickfield Farm Sales Pavilion near Cantril, Morris Park and Clark Barn near Stockport. Fall Festival Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show on Sunday. Registration from 10am- 12pm. Show from 12pm-3pm. Awards at 3:00pm.

on Sunday. Registration from 10am- 12pm. Show from 12pm-3pm. Awards at 3:00pm. 11th Annual Fall 5K/10K Run & 2 mile Trail Walk at Lacey Keosauqua State Park, begins at the Lodge at 9am on Sunday. Registration $25/ $75 maximum per household or Pre-register ($20) at keosauqua.com

at Lacey Keosauqua State Park, begins at the Lodge at 9am on Sunday. Registration $25/ $75 maximum per household or Pre-register ($20) at keosauqua.com Camping with showers & electric is available at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. $15/night. Vendors are welcome to set up. Reservations: 641-919-0566.

Selma

Saturday Only 2:00pm & 4:00pm. Guided tours of one of Iowa’s most interesting cemeteries as shared by historian, Mike Zahs. Pre-registered participants will park at the Selma City Park and shuttles will run to the site. This is an official Des Moines River Water Trails event co-sponsored by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Jefferson County Conservation. There is no cost, however pre-registration IS required. For more information and to register call (641)-472-4421 or email dmriverwatertrail@gmail.com. NEW! Selma Log Cabin will be open for tours on Sat. during the Van Buren County Pioneer Log Cabin Tours.

Bonaparte

5pm-7:30pm on Fri. & Sat. Adults: $11+ tax, Children $5.50+tax, Under age 4: Free. NEW location at 21913 White Ave. (North of Bonaparte, then East on J40.) Homemade Ice Cream and Amish Buggy Rides . 8am-3pm at Sunrise Bakery, 21913 White Ave.

. 8am-3pm at Sunrise Bakery, 21913 White Ave. Amish School Benefit Lunch & Auction at Yoder’s Greenhouse (31856 210 th ) Free will donation for home-cooked lunch, bake sale, fried pies and homemade ice cream from 10:30am-1:30pm on Saturday. Fund-raising Auction begins at 2:00pm.

at Yoder’s Greenhouse (31856 210 ) Free will donation for home-cooked lunch, bake sale, fried pies and homemade ice cream from 10:30am-1:30pm on Saturday. Fund-raising Auction begins at 2:00pm. Soup Luncheons at new location: Bonaparte School Community Center (602 8 th ) Sat. Luncheon 11am-1pm ($6). Open house tour of the new Bonaparte Public Library on Saturday from 9am-1pm. Sunday luncheon from 11am-2pm ($6) and open house of the new Harmony School Museum.

at new location: Bonaparte School Community Center (602 8 ) Sat. Luncheon 11am-1pm ($6). Open house tour of the new Bonaparte Public Library on Saturday from 9am-1pm. Sunday luncheon from 11am-2pm ($6) and open house of the new Harmony School Museum. Let’s Go on a Safari at the Bonaparte School Community Center (602 8 th ) Displays by “Premier Wildlife Artistry.” Free admission, open Saturday and Sunday.

at the Bonaparte School Community Center (602 8 ) Displays by “Premier Wildlife Artistry.” Free admission, open Saturday and Sunday. Repurposed, unique arts & craft vendors at Washington St. Park (across from Township Grocery) from 9a-4p, both days. Antique, Craft & Flea Market vendors in the Riverfront Park from 10am-5pm. Antique shops open all weekend. Citywide Garage Sales.

at Washington St. Park (across from Township Grocery) from 9a-4p, both days. Antique, Craft & Flea Market vendors in the Riverfront Park from 10am-5pm. Antique shops open all weekend. Citywide Garage Sales. 5th Annual Quilt Show held at the Bonaparte United Church (412 5th St.). View beautiful handmade quilts, refreshments served, free-will donation is appreciated. Saturday 10am-4pm & Sunday 12-4pm.

held at the Bonaparte United Church (412 5th St.). View beautiful handmade quilts, refreshments served, free-will donation is appreciated. Saturday 10am-4pm & Sunday 12-4pm. Historic Bonaparte Pottery Museum and Gallery (411 1st St.) will have several potters demonstrating including Jesse Brewer from Bloomfield and the Burningham Brothers from Utah, Lee Burningham will be demonstrating pottery techniques, using his feet! Hours: Sat. & Sun. from 10am-5pm. Free admission.

(411 1st St.) will have several potters demonstrating including Jesse Brewer from Bloomfield and the Burningham Brothers from Utah, Lee Burningham will be demonstrating pottery techniques, using his feet! Hours: Sat. & Sun. from 10am-5pm. Free admission. Bonaparte Fire Dept. & EMS free will donation luncheon Sat. & Sun. 11am-1pm at Fire Station (608 2nd) Maid-rites, chips & drink.

Douds

Phil’s Grill at the Lunch Box Café (14191 Hwy 98) 11am-7pm on Saturday. Enjoy lunch and supper featuring Famous Bigfoot Tenderloins, Texas Tators & Homemade Tacos.

B entonsport

42 nd Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Festival featuring vendors, artist demonstrations, food and baked goods, raffles and live music in the Gazebo: Amarillo from 1pm-5pm on Sat. and The Smith Band from 12pm-4pm on Sun. Festival hours: Sat. 10am-5pm, Sun. 10am-4pm.

featuring vendors, artist demonstrations, food and baked goods, raffles and live music in the Gazebo: Amarillo from 1pm-5pm on Sat. and The Smith Band from 12pm-4pm on Sun. Festival hours: Sat. 10am-5pm, Sun. 10am-4pm. Bentonsport Riverfest with Antiques, Craft, Flea Market & Food Vendors in the Riverfront Park. Specialty shops will be open. Pottery, Rug-weaving and blacksmith demonstrations. Hours: Sat. & Sun. 10am-5pm.

with Antiques, Craft, Flea Market & Food Vendors in the Riverfront Park. Specialty shops will be open. Pottery, Rug-weaving and blacksmith demonstrations. Hours: Sat. & Sun. 10am-5pm. Indian Artifact Museum (21929 Des Moines St.) open all weekend 10a-5p. Thousands of artifacts impressively displayed. No admission fee.

(21929 Des Moines St.) open all weekend 10a-5p. Thousands of artifacts impressively displayed. No admission fee. Nauvoo On The Road featuring Pioneer Pastimes including Candle & Rope Making & Games. Sat. Only 10am-4pm in the Riverfront Park.

Stockport

at Morris Park (10938 Timber Rd.) Fish Fry Friday at 5pm! Saturday Only: Tractor Parade and Jam Session at 12:00, Tractor rides at 2:00, Chili Cook-off at 3:00. Saturday & Sunday: Ancient Iron Demos (11:30, 2:00, 4:00), Saw Mill Demos (10:30, 11:30, 1:30), Corn Sheller Demos (10:30, 3:00.) Sunday: Church at 10am. The Pioneer Log Cabin as well as other historic buildings will be open for tours. Blacksmithing and other pioneer demos, Quilts, Crocheting, mini-train Rides, Horse & Wagon rides, Fried Possum Tails & Toad Bellies. Hours: Fri. 5pm, Sat. 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-4pm. Clark Barn Open House Old English Bank Barn, built in 1916. Free tours. Saturday 10am-4pm & Sunday 12pm-4pm (27882 107th, watch for signs.) Other Barns open for the weekend include the Wickfield Farm Sales Pavilion near Cantril, the Finney barn and Parsons Barns both near Keosauqua.

Cantril

Wickfield Farm Sales Pavilion (17451 260 th ) free guided tours. Sat. 10am-4pm, Sun. 12pm-4pm.

(17451 260 ) free guided tours. Sat. 10am-4pm, Sun. 12pm-4pm. Grilling in Cantril served Saturday from 10am-2pm (or until they run out) at the Cantril Fire Station (104 W. 3 rd ). Meal is $5.00 and includes Hamburger or Hotdog, chips, dessert and a drink.

served Saturday from 10am-2pm (or until they run out) at the Cantril Fire Station (104 W. 3 ). Meal is $5.00 and includes Hamburger or Hotdog, chips, dessert and a drink. Dutchman’s Store open Mon.-Fri 8a-6p and Saturday 8am-5pm. On Saturday there will be a Mennonite Bake Sale outside starting at 8am.

Birmingham

will have a vast amount of garage sale items, flea markets items, antiques and collectibles in the Birmingham City Park (331 East Main St.) Lunch is available both days. Hours: Sat. 8am-5pm & Sun. 9am-4pm. To donate items contact Harry at 319-498-4201 or Arlene at 319-498-4425. Outside vendors may display and sell in park at the same time, no charge. NEW! Birmingham Historic Log Cabin will be open as part of the Van Buren County Pioneer Log Cabin Tour.

(16580 Linden Ave.) Tour one of the largest Turtle Farms in the Midwest! Free interpretive tours, turtle races, antiques and mini flea market! Hours: Fri-Sun 9am-4pm. The Calico Press-Letterpress Print Shop (23096 Rt J16) Demonstrations of printing presses and equipment dating back to 1857. Large selection of letterpress posters, prints, cards, journals & shirts. Featuring autumn leaf prints. Hours: Fri. & Sat. 9am-5pm, Sun. 9am-2pm

Milton

Milton Creamery (202 E. Hwy. 2) 8am-5pm Mon- Sat. offering free samples of over 20 flavors of locally made cheeses and fresh curds

(202 E. Hwy. 2) 8am-5pm Mon- Sat. offering free samples of over 20 flavors of locally made cheeses and fresh curds “Just like Grandma used to make Dinner.” Beef or Chicken & Noodle Dinner served 11:30am-1:30pm on Saturday Only at the Milton Christian Church (201 E. Oak St.) Enjoy homemade Chicken & Noodles or Beef & Noodles, real mashed potatoes, home-grown sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, homemade dinner rolls and a variety of salads and desserts. $9 per person, ages 12 and under $5.

Beef or Chicken & Noodle Dinner served 11:30am-1:30pm on Saturday Only at the Milton Christian Church (201 E. Oak St.) Enjoy homemade Chicken & Noodles or Beef & Noodles, real mashed potatoes, home-grown sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, homemade dinner rolls and a variety of salads and desserts. $9 per person, ages 12 and under $5. Truck, Tractor & Car Show 9am-5pm on Saturday at the Milton Christian Church (201 E. Oak St.). Restored and unrestored Trucks, Tractors, Cars and Small flywheel engines. Refreshments available. Free admission.

Farmington

5K Fun Run/Walk on Friday at Indian Lake Park Trail (28163 Willow Ave.), registration 5pm-5:30pm, run 6pm.

on Friday at Indian Lake Park Trail (28163 Willow Ave.), registration 5pm-5:30pm, run 6pm. Book Fair at the Bridge Cafe (101 Olive St.) Fri 5pm-9pm, Sat 8am-8pm, Sun 8am-3pm, sponsored by the Farmington United Methodist Church.

at the Bridge Cafe (101 Olive St.) Fri 5pm-9pm, Sat 8am-8pm, Sun 8am-3pm, sponsored by the Farmington United Methodist Church. 4 th Annual Farmington Art Show at the Farmington Community Center (201 S. 4 th ) Sat. & Sun., 8am-4pm

at the Farmington Community Center (201 S. 4 ) Sat. & Sun., 8am-4pm Arts, Crafts & Food Vendors at the Shelterhouse. Sat. 8am-5pm, Sun. 8am-4pm. Brat Burgers & Chili.

at the Shelterhouse. Sat. 8am-5pm, Sun. 8am-4pm. Brat Burgers & Chili. Pioneer Historical Museum Open House (205 S. 4th/next to Casey’s) Open Saturday 10am-4pm & Sunday 12pm-4pm. Special open house featuring a presentation and recording about the Iowa-Missouri Honey War. Local honey will be for sale.

