SCC’s Spamalot Rides Into Town for Productions in Burlington, Keokuk

West Burlington, IA – SCC music and drama students will perform the musical, Spamalot over the next two weekends. There show stops at the Burlington Capitol Theater on April 7 & 8 before traveling to the Keokuk Grand Theatre for performances on April 14 & 15.

SCC instructors Jodi Cook and Leigh Pirtle return as stage director and musical director, respectively.

“I’ve been looking forward to doing this show for years, and it needed the right mix of students to do it justice,” says Cook. “We’ve got a strong cast this year. They’ve got impeccable comedic timing and great voices,” says Cook.

The show is an adaptation of the 1975 movie, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It follows the misadventures of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable in their search of the illusive Holy Grail. Mayhem ensues along all parts of their quest.

While the movie was a cult classic for decades, references to the movie are mainstream, a fact not lost on the students.

“Pretty much everybody knows about the Black Knight and his infamous line, ‘merely a flesh wound’ so that’s been a motivator for students to step up their performance,” Cook explains. “Expectations are high.”

Performance details are as follows:

April 7 & 8 at the Burlington Capitol Theater. Tickets available at the door or by visiting burlingtoncapitoltheater.org. Price: $7 students, $10 adults.

April 14 & 15 at the Keokuk Grand Theatre. Tickets available at the door and at the SCC Keokuk Campus library, and at the Grand Theatre starting April 12. Price: $7 balcony, $10 floor.

All show times are 7:00 p.m.

For more news or to learn about Southeastern Community College, visit: http://www.scciowa.edu/rss/news/index.html