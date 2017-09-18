SCC’s James Concannon Scholarship for Industrial Maintenance Technology Application Deadline October 1

West Burlington, IA – The SCC Foundation is seeking applications for one of its newest scholarships, the James Concannon Industrial Maintenance Scholarship. This $1000 scholarship is open to students enrolled or intending to enroll in SCC’s Industrial Maintenance Technology Program. Application deadline is October 1.

The award can be used for tuition, fees, and required books, equipment and supplies for an SCC student of any age with financial need who is from the Tri-State Area and who is enrolled in the AAS Industrial Maintenance Technology program. Recipients must maintain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

Mr. James Concannon was born April 30, 1933 and passed away on May 25, 2013. He was a Chief Engineer with the Merchant Marines in the 1950’s. Concannon’s son followed in his footsteps by becoming a nuclear engineer. His wife, Shirley, a 20 year volunteer with the Red Cross, is no stranger to hard work either, at one time holding down three jobs. She and her husband were very determined to succeed and they both understood the importance of preparing young people for a good career. This scholarship is a testament to how Mr. and Mrs. Concannon viewed the importance of education as a complement to hard work for a person to become successful.

In addition to the Concannon IMT scholarship, there are limited number of other scholarships available for students intending to enroll at SCC in January. To be considered, persons must complete the online application form by October 1.