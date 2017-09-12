SCC’s Chrisman Honored as Education Technology Leader

West Burlington, IA – SCC Executive Director of Technology Services Chuck Chrisman has been named to the Center for Digital Education’s 2017 list of Top 30 Technologists, Transformers and Trailblazers.

Chrisman is featured in the current edition of Converge, the official publication of the Center for Digital Education (CDE) and will be recognized with the other honorees at a conference next month in Austin, TX.

The list recognizes education and technology leaders across the country who have made contributions to the education landscape through the use of digital tools.

The Sacramento-based Center for Digital Education selects 30 recipients from a slate of nominees from K12 and higher education. The 2017 winners were selected based on their efforts to improve education through effective implementation of technology-rich solutions; their impact on student outcomes; and their overall initiative, creativity and leadership skills.

CDE Executive Director Dr. Kecia Ray says this year’s winners show an immense amount of passion and courage as they tackle big changes in education. “They have demonstrated a unique ability to use technology as a catalyst to transform education at all levels and to have a positive impact on student success.”

In his current role at SCC, Chrisman oversees all aspects of distance learning, instructional technology, information technology and institutional research. He also provides technical oversight for the Iowa Community College Online Consortium (ICCOC), which shares online courses, staff and resources among seven participating Iowa community colleges.

Chrisman has more than 20 years of experience leading innovative IT projects at SCC. He has been influential in elevating tools, technologies and infrastructure to better serve students and faculty.

While he is recognized on campus as a driving force in keeping SCC on the cutting edge, Chrisman notes that his work is meaningful because of the people he serves. “I didn’t attend SCC, but when I saw how SCC helps students, I fell in love with community colleges and their mission.”

With 11 out of 13 staffers being SCC grads, Chrisman is quick to share the credit with his home-grown team.

“I don’t know how many colleges can say the majority of their IT departments are alumni,” Chrisman says. “We’ve got a small team and so each person has to perform at a pretty high level to keep things running – which they all do very well. That’s a testament to the quality of our programs and the ability of our grads.”

SCC President Dr. Michael Ash praised Chrisman for leading such a dedicated, accomplished team. “Chuck and his staff do an amazing job year and year after year working to meet the many and diverse needs of our students, staff and faculty.”

The Center for Digital Education’s Top 30 Technologists, Transformers and Trailblazers for 2017:

Desiree H. Alexander, Regional Director of North Louisiana, Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana

Linda Ashida, District Teaching and Learning Facilitator, Elk Grove High School District 214, Illinois

Jacob Bates, Techrangers Team Lead, University of Central Florida

Matthew J. Belanger, Assistant Vice President, Academic Operations and First Year Experience, Southern New Hampshire University

Ronald M. Bergmann, Vice President of Technology and Chief Information Officer, Lehman College/City University of New York

Amy E. Cashwell, Ed.D., Chief Academic Officer, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia

Chuck Chrisman, Executive Director of Information Technology Services, Southeastern Community College, Iowa

Richie Crim, Information Technology Strategist, CIO, Lord Fairfax Community College, Virginia

Aarti Dhupelia, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, National Louis University, Illinois

Frances Marie Gipson, PhD, Chief Academic Officer, Los Angeles Unified School District, California

Rebecca Gomez, PhD, LCSW, Assistant Professor and Director, Worden School of Social Service, Our Lady of the Lake University, Texas

Dr. Stacey Gonzales, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Consolidated High School District 230, Illinois

Dr. Tammy Grissom, Executive Director, Tennessee School Boards Association

Tim Hardison, MATCH Program Director, East Carolina University and MATCH Wellness, North Carolina

Keeta Holmes, Director, Faculty Development, Center for Teaching and Learning, University of Missouri-St. Louis

Ryan B. Jackson, Ed.D, Executive Lead Principal, Mount Pleasant Arts Innovation Zone, Tennessee

S. Tom Kambouras, Chief Technology Officer, New York City Department of Education

Kristina M. MacBury, Principal, Sarah Pyle Academy; Co-Founder & CEO, Educate4hope LLC, Delaware

Evan Marwell, Founder & CEO, EducationSuperHighway, California

Michael L. Mathews, CIO and Associate Vice President for Innovation and Technology, Oral Roberts University and TalentQuest, Oklahoma

Andrea Milligan, Director of the Center for Teaching, Learning and Innovation, North Shore Community College, Massachusetts

Timothy P. Mottet, President, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Colorado

Michael Nagler, Ed.D., Superintendent, Mineola Public Schools, New York

Demetrios Roubos, Assistant Director, Information Security, Adjunct Faculty in Computer Science and Information Systems, Stockton University, New Jersey

Witt Salley, Ed.D., Associate Provost for Academic Innovation and Support, Maryland University of Integrative Health, Maryland

Dr. Scott E. Shiffer, Senior Director of Information, Criswell College, Texas

Ira David Socol, Director of Learning Technologies and Innovation, Albemarle County Public Schools, Virginia

Carla Streff, Director of Learning Technologies & Client Services, Northeast Community College, Nebraska

Marlon J. Styles, Jr., Superintendent, Middletown City School District, Ohio

Valarie Wilson, Executive Director, Georgia School Boards Association

