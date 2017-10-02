SCC Zombie Walk Comes to Keokuk’s Estes Park October 13

West Burlington, IA – Southeastern Community College Keokuk campus Drama Club will host its 7th Annual Zombie Walk 2017 on Friday, October 13. The walk will begin at Estes Park at Fifth and Main Street in Keokuk. Registration starts at 5:00 p.m. The contest starts promptly at 6:00 p.m., with walk to follow.

Participants will walk from the south side of Main from Fifth to Eighth Street then cross to return to Estes Park via the north side of Main.

Event coordinator and SCC professor Jodi Cook says that zombie walks and races continue to grow in popularity across the country, and this event has become a tradition for many area residents and families.

“I am amazed by the talent and creativity of the participants every year, and the atmosphere is light and fun for all ages,” explains Cook. “We’re delighted to see so many people from the community who come watch the contestants perform.”

There are over $475 in cash prizes for child, youth, group, and individual categories with one grand prize of $100 for Best Overall Zombie.

The event is free and open to the public, although the Drama Club does accept food pantry items or pet food for the shelter. Bring out your dead!

For photos from the 2016 Zombie Walk, visit SCC’s Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/southeastern_community_college_iowa/albums/72157686397756840