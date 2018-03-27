SCC will host a Health Career Expo and Job Fair

SCC will host a Health Career Expo and Job Fair at the SCC Health Professions Center on Friday, April 6, beginning at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public.

From 10 a.m. until noon, job-seekers are invited to learn about healthcare fields that are in high demand. This includes occupational therapy, medical coding and billing, respiratory care, pharmacy technician, medical assistant, emergency medical services, nursing, and nurse aide.

Holly Luttenegger, one of the event planners, is pleased to have the chance to connect potential employees with employers — and maybe help people looking for a career change find a new direction.

“We offer many opportunities throughout the year for high school students to visit SCC to learn about the various programs that we offer here,” Luttenegger said. “This is an opportunity for potential adult or nontraditional students to be on campus, learn about our programs, and discover the career pathway that is right for them.”

In the afternoon, dozens of employers will travel from as far as 100 miles to participate in the job fair, ready to hire.

“Employers are ecstatic to be here,” Luttenegger smiled. “They were asking about the event before event details were finalized.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring updated resumes. IowaWORKS is offering assistance with resumes and other job-seeking tips before the event to help participants do their best.

Those who are inspired to apply for training at SCC can learn about various forms of financial assistance, college support, and job placement.

The expo and job fair is hosted by the WorkForce Partners Health Occupations Team, made up of Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, SCC, IowaWorks, and Iowa Department for the Blind.

The event is free and online registration is recommended.

To register, visit: https://www.scciowa.edu/scripts/pace/healthexpoparticipant.asp