SCC Visiting Writers Series

Southeastern Community College’s Culture on Campus Committee will host a Visiting Writers Series event Saturday, November 10, at 8:00 p.m. on its West Burlington campus. Scheduled to appear is writer and educator Dr. Dustin Hellberg. SCC’s Di Dante Literature & Writing Club will co-host.

SCC English/Creative Writing Professor and Di Dante Advisor Charles Burm notes, “Members of SCC’s Culture on Campus Committee feel it is important to provide our students and the greater community with cultural opportunities that otherwise may be difficult to access. It is our honor and pleasure to host this program for our campus and our community.”

This reading will be held in the Little Theatre, Room 333, on SCC’s West Burlington campus, and it will be followed by a brief question and answer session with the author. Free refreshments will be provided at the close of the event.

Burm is quick in promoting the talents of author Hellberg and the cooperative efforts of multiple organizations to make SCC’s Visiting Writers Series successful. “Much credit should go to the Burlington Fine Arts League, the Society of Great River Poets, the SCC Foundation, and many area businesses and individuals for supporting our Culture on Campus Committee, the Visiting Writers Series, and Di Dante Literature & Writing Club students and projects. Through cooperative institutional and community efforts, we are able to host writers of this caliber.”

Dr. Hellberg’s work has earned much praise from his contemporaries and colleagues in literature. For example, author Aaron McCollough writes, “Hellberg’s voice makes a tempest of kind caresses and grievous blows,” and author Jake Levine adds, “I’ve never been there, but after reading Hellberg I feel like I’ve been both mythic and drunk in Greece or Rome. That’s about as heroic as American poetry gets.”

Dr. Hellberg is the author of three books: Squirrel Haus, World Enough, and A Perfect Sphere on a Frictionless Plane, as well as many articles on topics from literature to philosophy to evolution. He has an MFA from the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, and he holds doctorates in philosophy of science and English literature. He is currently working on a new book of poems, a novel, a collection of short stories, and a philosophical work dealing with identity and irony in democratic society.

All Visiting Writers Series events are free and open to the public, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to arrive and be seated by 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Charles Burm, cburm@scciowa.edu, 319-208-5230.