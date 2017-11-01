SCC Visiting Writers Series Welcomes Katherine Gibbel & Alyssa Moore, Saturday, November 11

West Burlington, IA — Southeastern Community College’s Culture on Campus Committee will host a Visiting Writers Series event Saturday, November 11, at 8:00 p.m. on its West Burlington campus. Scheduled to appear are poets Katherine Gibbel and Alyssa Moore, two writers from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop in Iowa City. SCC’s Di Dante Literature & Writing Club will co-host.

SCC English/Creative Writing Professor and Di Dante Advisor Charles Burm notes, “Members of SCC’s Culture on Campus Committee feel it is important to provide our students and the greater community with cultural opportunities that otherwise may be difficult to access. It is our honor and pleasure to bring these two distinguished writers to our campus.”

This reading will be held in the Little Theatre, Room 333, on SCC’s West Burlington campus, and it will be followed by a brief question and answer session with the authors. Free refreshments will be provided at the close of the event.

Burm is quick in promoting the talents of the guest poets and the cooperative efforts of multiple organizations to make SCC’s Visiting Writers Series successful. “The University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop is ranked as one the finest graduate creative writing programs in the nation. SCC’s relationship with this program can mean only good things for our students and our community.”

Burm continues, “Much credit should go to the Burlington Area Arts Council, the Burlington Fine Arts League, the Society of Great River Poets, the SCC Foundation, the Iowa University Arts Share program, and many area businesses and individuals for supporting our Culture on Campus Committee, the Visiting Writers Series, and Di Dante Literature & Writing Club students and projects. Through cooperative institutional and community efforts, we are able to host writers of this caliber.”

Katherine Gibbel grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Her poems, essays, and interviews have been published in or are forthcoming from The Bennington Review, The Rumpus, Broadly, and elsewhere.

Alyssa Moore is from Austin, Texas. She holds a degree from Harvard, and she has received fellowships from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Her work has appeared in the Boston Review and the Harvard Advocate.

All Visiting Writers Series events are free and open to the public, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to arrive and be seated by 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Charles Burm, cburm@scciowa.edu, 319-208-5230.

