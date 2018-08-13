SCC Transfer Students Outperform State Average

West Burlington, IA – A recent study has found that Southeastern Community College (SCC) students who transfer to the three major state universities in Iowa enter the schools with higher GPAs, earn higher GPAs the first semester, and perform better after the first year than the average Iowa community college student.

This information comes from the Iowa Board of Regents Report, which released data regarding the performance of transfer students from Iowa’s 15 community colleges who attended the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa.

Dr. Chris Sedlack, Dean of Arts & Science, is pleased, but not surprised, to hear the results of this report. He says faculty and staff are focused on achieving SCC’s mission to provide accessible, quality programs and services, and this is the result of their dedication to the students.

“We have high quality faculty who meet students where they are and get them where they need to be,” he says. “Additionally, our dedicated Student Services staff work closely with our students to work on academic plans and develop their broader college skills.”

Three-fourths of SCC’s student population transfer to 4-year schools upon graduation. Dr. Sedlack notes that faculty who teach their courses are mindful of the knowledge and skills that students should master before transferring to universities.

From the students’ perspective, a survey completed in spring of 2018 shows that SCC students feel safe and welcome on SCC’s campus. Sedlack is also happy to see this indication from students that the environment is a supportive space.

“I see the performance of our transfer students as an indication that SCC is truly one of the greatest educational assets in the state of Iowa. We do offer high quality instruction in a supportive environment at a low cost.”

Registration for school is continuing and school begins on August 22.

