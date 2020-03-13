SCC to Extend Spring Break, Transition to Online Class Delivery Starting March 25

West Burlington, IA – SCC continues to monitor the evolving coronavirus COVID-19 situation and to share relevant information with employees and students as it becomes available. While the Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed COVID-19 cases in other parts of Iowa, there are none in the SCC service area of southeast Iowa. It is the consensus of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local public health officials that the next month will be critical to containing the spread of the virus.

With our primary focus on student and employee health and safety, we have made the following decisions effective 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 13 through April 5:

Two-Day Extension of Spring Break and Transition to Remote Delivery

To protect our students and communities and help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Southeastern Community College has extended Spring Break by two days (March 23-24) and will then transition to online delivery of face-to-face classes until April 5, at which time we will reassess the situation and determine future actions:

Spring Break for students will now be March 16-24.

Students in face-to-face classes will begin or resume spring semester classes on March 25 via online delivery.

Faculty will report to campus on March 23 and 24 for preparation to transition classes to online delivery.

PLEASE NOTE: Existing online classes will continue as scheduled and are not affected by this spring break extension. Please review your online course syllabus for appropriate class deadlines.

Contact your faculty member if you have any questions related to your classes.

All campuses will remain open and all services will operate as follows: Advising, Registration, Financial Aid, Admissions and the Business Office will operate on normal hours. Computer labs, library resources, testing center and study rooms will be open and available. Hours will be posted to Hawknet and Canvas announcements.

College large group events and meetings of 50 or more people, both on site and off site, are canceled through April 5. Some student activities, clubs and meetings may still occur. Student activity plans will be communicated from your student club advisor.

Residence Halls will remain open and Food Service will continue on a modified schedule.

Adjusted plans for the Great Tastes Event will be released as soon as possible.

We are committed to assisting you as we transition to online course delivery. Each campus will host open computer labs and drop-in assistance sessions to help you navigate Canvas and discover online resources. We will post a schedule of these sessions by March 23. The college will continue to provide free public Wi-Fi, student computer labs and space for you to study. We encourage you to use those services to help you with your course work.

The decision to conduct classes online does not mean that the campus is closed. SCC will continue to monitor the situation and follow the best advice of public health officials in making closure decisions.

If you have questions, please contact your instructor or the Academic Affairs office (319) 208-5287.

Update Your Emergency Contact Information

It is crucial that you make sure your emergency contact information is up to date. If you did not receive the Blackhawk text alert on Wednesday, March 11, we do not have the correct information on file. Please visit Enrollment Services or call (319) 208-5010 right away.

Continue to Take the Usual Precautions

The CDC continues to encourage everyday precautions including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Stay home if you are sick

SCC will continue to monitor the situation and share information with employees and students. All communication updates can be found here:

https://www.scciowa.edu/landing/coronavirus-response-updates.aspx.