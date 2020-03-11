SCC Takes Steps to Protect Campus Community from the Coronavirus

West Burlington, IA – Officials at Southeastern Community College have implemented a plan to address coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and to ensure the safety of the campus community.

Although the coronavirus has arrived in the United States, it is too soon to predict the impact the virus may have on SCC. As a preventive measure, officials are taking all appropriate steps and will continue to follow the expert guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health and related governmental agencies. Consistent with this guidance, SCC has no plans to alter, cancel, or suspend regular college operations at this time.

“Our number one concern is the safety of our campus community,” says SCC President Dr. Michael Ash. “We are following events closely and will take appropriate steps under the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC.”

On Wednesday detailed emails were sent to students and employees with information on what the college is doing and what individuals can do to prevent the spread of the virus and to promote good hygiene. They also include information about what to do if someone exhibits symptoms or thinks they are sick.

In addition, students received information on the class attendance policy relating to what to do in the event of an illness.

Ash says that his team is also in contact with other higher education institutions and area K12 districts.

“We’re all in this together,” says Ash. “While many of us are taking the same preventive measures, we all have to make adjustments to best suit our institution. The situation is quite fluid and subject to change.”

In order to ensure the health and safety of the entire SCC community, officials have implemented a number of steps to minimize risk of exposure.

Steps include:

Increased frequency of cleaning & disinfectant applications in common areas

Increased number of hand sanitizing stations and cleaning wipe dispensers

Posted signage on proper personal hygiene and handwashing practices

Posted signage on how to spot signs of illness and what to do if you think you may be sick

A centralized information and resources page on the SCC website

A special attendance policy and procedures for students and staff who exhibit symptoms

Ash encourages members of the campus community to follow state and local health official communications regarding developments in our region and to exercise good judgment.

“If you think you’re sick, stay home,” says Dr. Ash. “Follow the guidelines set by the health professionals.”

A central webpage detailing the steps the College is taking and containing communications and updates can be found at https://www.scciowa.edu/landing/coronavirus-response-updates.aspx .

