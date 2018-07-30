SCC Safety Conference & Expo Addresses Workplace Hazards

West Burlington, IA – Southeastern Community College will host the annual Safety Conference and Expo at the West Burlington campus. This year’s theme is Building a Culture of Safety. The event will be held on Thursday, August 9 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Registration prior to Thursday, August 2 is $79; registration after August 2 is $99. Organizations sending a group of five or more can register for $49 dollars per person.

Charlie Rump, CBIZ Program Developer, helped coordinate the event.

“Keeping employees safe and healthy is a top priority,” says Rump. “The Safety Conference is an opportunity for attendees to learn the latest safety updates. Additionally, we will cover tips on how to create a lasting, safe workplace environment and ways to integrate worker health and well-being.”

The conference will have 12 breakout sessions that focus on safety and prevention of workplace hazards and employee injuries. A sample of topics covered includes: Working Together So All Can Work: A Look at Disability Etiquette and ADA Guidelines, OSHA Updates, Safety Cultures that Last, and more.

Vendors will be present with products, information, and networking opportunities.

To register call (319) 208-5375, or go online at www.cbiziowa.com.

