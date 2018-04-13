SCC President Dr. Michael Ash Earns PTK Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction

West Burlington, IA – Southeastern Community College (SCC) President Dr. Michael Ash will receive Phi Theta Kappa’s (PTK) Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction on April 20 at the honor society’s centennial celebration in Kanas City, MO. This award honors college presidents who have demonstrated outstanding efforts toward promoting the goals of PTK.

The goal of PTK Honor Society is to recognize the academic achievement of community college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.

PTK Co-Advisor Carlene Woodside said it was very easy for the PTK members to write the nomination for this prestigious award.

“He is very student-focused,” she said. “Students notice how involved he is. He’s the college president and yet he tries to go to every college event.”

Student Brittany Workman helped the SCC chapter compose the nomination.

“Dr. Ash deserves this award,” she said. “Because of him, all of us have the resources we need to succeed. His motto is, ‘It’s about the students,’ and his actions show he believes in us.”

Dr. Ash says he is honored to accept the award.

“This award isn’t about me,” he said. “It is about what PTK stands for: students, academic growth, and leadership. It’s a wonderful reminder of our goal to continuously do our best.”

Dr. Ash is among 35 recipients from the 1300 PTK branches to receive this celebrated award. The SCC members were eager to nominate Dr. Ash, but they had one reason to wait — this year was the first year he was eligible for the nomination. All presidents must be in their positions for five years before the students can nominate them.