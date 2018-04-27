SCC Performers Spread the Magic of Music

Burlington – Southeastern Community College music students will present The Magic of Music at 7 p.m. at The Grand Theatre in Keokuk on Friday, May 4, and at The Capitol Theater in Burlington on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6, at 3 p.m.

SCC Vocal Music Instructor Lori Wilson says the show is a culmination of the students’ hard work this semester. Along with sharpening their skills, she challenged them to define why music is important and how it effects people.

As a result, the students define music as magic.

“The performance will be a unifying experience,” she says. “We want to make sure that everyone who comes to the show has something that they can relate to.”

The show will feature songs from Michael Jackson, Rhianna, John Lennon, and popular musicals, fashioned in way that will highlight the students’ talents.

“There will be vaudeville, rap, and an opera aria mixed in there,” Wilsons says. “Each of these songs has been patch-worked together into a quilt that shows how music effects people.”

Admission is a free will donation. Money raised will fund community outreach efforts, music theater workshops, costumes, props, and music.

