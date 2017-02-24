SCC Names Lorenzo Watkins Permanent Men’s Basketball Head Coach

West Burlington, IA – Blackhawks Men’s Basketball Interim Head Coach Lorenzo Watkins has been named Head Coach. Watkins has served as an assistant for the past eight seasons.

Watkins was tapped to serve as Interim Head Coach after Terry Carroll stepped down in January to pursue early retirement.

Watkins is excited for the opportunity to carry on the Blackhawks’ winning tradition.

“There’s a lot of history with this program and I hope to be able to continue the legacy,” says Watkins.

SCC President Dr. Michael Ash says that given his experience, reputation, and tenure with the program, Watkins was the logical choice.

“Not only is Lorenzo a talented coach, he’s no stranger to SCC and our program,” explains Ash. “Plus, he has strong ties to the community. Few head coaches have the luxury of starting off with all these things already in place, and I think they’ll serve him well.”

Watkins will continue to serve as Head Coach of SCC’s Golf team, currently in its second year.

With post-season play just days away, Watkins hasn’t had much time to think about plans for next year.

“We’re going to build on the foundation Terry put into place,” Watkins says. “My goal will be to focus on finding student-athletes who will be a good fit – not just on the court, but who will do well at SCC.”

Watkins admits that it hasn’t been easy to land good recruits in recent years. With increased competition for players, college offerings and facilities are key. Even with opportunities to play for a respected program like SCC, many recruits are often wooed by other colleges with better facilities and programs.

However, that is all changing.

“SCC has had more expansion in the few years that Dr. Ash has been here than we had in the last ten years,” says Watkins. “You can see it. You can feel it. And so do players and parents.”

With new facilities like the Health Professions Center and Blackhawk Tower, along with the upcoming Hall of Sciences and planned indoor sports complex, Watkins knows the West Burlington campus will have much more to offer prospects in the near future.

No stranger to the conference Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, ICCAC, Watkins plans to use his experience to his advantage.

“I know what it takes to be successful in the ICCAC. I’ve spent time in it as a player and as a coach. That’s unique perspective I have, and I always share it when recruiting and developing our student-athletes.”

Before coaching stints at South Carolina State, Campbell University, and the University of New Orleans, Watkins spent four seasons as the head coach at Indian Hills Community College. Under his direction, the Warriors posted a 94-36 record, averaging 24 wins per season. Watkins also served as assistant coach for two seasons before becoming head coach.

Watkins playing career includes two years at Indian Hills where he played for Terry Carroll and was a two-time, All-Region XI guard. He then transferred to Idaho State where he had 55 starts and averaged 14 points per game before graduating in 1997.

With Watkins assuming head coach responsibilities, the search for a new assistant will begin later in the spring.

For more news or to learn about Southeastern Community College, visit: http://www.scciowa.edu/rss/news/index.html