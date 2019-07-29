Scammers Using Sheriff’s Office Number and Deputy Names

On July 29th, 2019, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a phone scam in the area. The phone scammers are making it appear that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is calling from the office phone number. They are using actual Henry County Deputies names. They then ask you to call them back on another number. Please be aware of this scam. If you receive a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office please do not give out any personal information and understand that a Deputy will drive out and speak to you in person if you request it.