Scam Alert

A Henry County residents reports receiving a phone call regarding an unusual charge on her Amazon account for a an i-phone, but “there was a discrepancy in the shipping address”. So the resident pressed two as directed and was put thru to an individual who said she needed to verify that this was not an order she had placed. The individual on the phone began to direct the resident to a website to report it. It was at this point that the resident thought the call might be suspicious so she told the individual, “If you are Amazon, you have my email. Send me the form.” She then called Amazon to ask about it — and confirmed that they will never phone anyone, but that the call was an attempt to get account information.