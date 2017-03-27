Sawyer Lorenze Henry Schlatter

Sawyer Lorenze Henry Schlatter, one month old, died at his home, in rural Mt. Pleasant, IA, Saturday March 25, 2017.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel from 5-7:00 p.m. The family will be present at that time. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with the Rev Elaine Voss officiating. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Ronald McDonald House. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.