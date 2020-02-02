SATURDAY WRESTLING RESULTS

Fairfield hosted the Southern Iowa Classic wrestling tourney, but Ft. Madison took home the 1st place team trophy. The Bloodhounds scored 204.5 points, Mt. Pleasant finished 8th with 74.5 and had one champion Corbin Broecker at 126 lbs. Jaden Davis finished 2nd at 160 and Carson Coleman was 3rd at 120, Panthers now get ready for the post season in the Class 2A sectional Tourney this upcoming Saturday.

Southeast Iowa Super Conference held their conference meet at Lone Tree, New London won the team title with 195 points, Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville was 2nd 154.5, Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union 4th with 140 and Waco 9th with 72. New London had champions crowned at 120-Josh Glendening, 160-Gabe Carter and at 195 with Cameron Raines. The big match of the day was in the 113 lb. weight class where Class 3A #3 ranked Blaine Frazier of ND-WB-Dan downed #1 ranked Class 1A Marcel Lopez of New London 3-1. Waco had 1 champ-Jaden Williams at 152. Columbus Community/WMU had champions at 106-Lane Scorpil and at 170 Noah Freeman.