Saturday Vaccine Clinic For Veterans

The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System is hostin g a targeted vaccination event for priority Veteran patients on Saturday, January 23. The event will take place at the Iowa City VA Medical Center at 601 Hwy 6W in Iowa City from 9 am to 3 pm. The vaccine being administered is the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.

The top priority group includes veterans who are 75 years of age or older or those who are receiving hemodialysis, are awaiting a solid organ transplant or are receiving chemotherapy. Vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis and patients will be required to stay for a 15 minute observation period after the vaccination.

If you have an appointment schedule dto receive your Moderna vaccine, please keep your appointment and do not come to the walk-in clinic. Guest/visitor restrictions apply and patients arriving at the Iowa City VA wil be screened for COVID symptoms and temperature and are required to wear a mask while in the facility.