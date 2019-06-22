SATURDAY SPORTS 6/22/19

IN SATURDAY SPORTING NEWS: The 13th ranked MPHS softball team split a double header on the road against the Burlington Grayhounds Friday night indoors at The Turf. Burlington held on to win the opener 8-5 and the Panthers came from behind and scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning to win the nightcap 5-4. Sydni Coleman pitched the opener and suffered just her 2nd loss of the year, Burlington touched her for 15 hits. Anni Liechty and Trinity Krabill had Panther homeruns. Anni Liechty improved to 5-4 in the circle getting the 5-4 win in the 2nd game. Makayla Cam was 2-4 with an RBI and Ava Lowry knocked in 2 runs. The IGHSAU is expected to put out the Regional pairings late Monday, the Panthers will learn their tournament trail opponents.

MPHS baseball Friday night at Mid Prairie was rained out.

On Friday Wapello native Trent Massner made an announcement that he will be signing to play for Northwestern State, an NCAA Division I school in Natchitoches, Louisiana, after spending last season playing for Southeastern Community College. Massner will join a Demons team coached by Wapello graduate Jacob Spielbauer, son of Ken Spielbauer.