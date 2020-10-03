News, Saturday, October 3rd

Authorities have released information regarding a high speed chase in southeast Iowa on Thursday night. At about 10 pm Fort Madison Police attempted a traffic stop on a car that didn’t have license plates. The driver was identified as 49-year-old Charles Henry of Keokuk. Henry drove off at more than 100 mph towards Keokuk. Police were able to stop the vehicle with spike strips on Argyle Road. Henry was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, child endangerment, aggravated eluding, reckless driving, operating without the owner’s consent, and interference.

###

Three teens were injured a single vehicle accident in Wapello County. According to the Iowa State Patrol 16 year old Sasha Garman, of Hedrick, was driving north on Airport Road south of 140th Avenue. She lost control and the vehicle entered the ditch rolling several times before coming to rest on its’ top. Garman was taken to Ottumwa Regional Hospital along with A-lee-ah Wyers, also of Hedrick. 18 year old Joey Boyer of Ottumwa was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Wyers and Boyer were passengers in the Garman car. ###

Friday morning a vehicle hit a stroller near an intersection in Fairfield. Police are still investigating the incident that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and Burlington. Apparently, a woman was pushing the stroller with a toddler across the street headed north. The vehicle hit the stroller knocking it and the toddler to the ground. It didn’t appear the toddler or the woman suffered any severe injuries. Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

###

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new public health proclamation that allows the bars to reopen in Story and Johnson counties Monday.

Wineries, breweries, and distilleries were allowed to reopen starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Those two counties are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University and have been closed for more than a month following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Bars in six counties were closed on August 27th after the number of coronavirus cases rosed. Three weeks later the governor allowed all but the bars in Johnson or Story County to reopen.

###

Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared October as Healthiest State Month. Iowans will join together all month to celebrate 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! – a nationally recognized and evidence-based prevention framework to promote healthy habits.

The goal of 5-2-1-0 is to increase physical activity and healthy eating through policy and environmental change. Each week in October will focus on healthy habits promoted by 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count!:

October 5-9: 1 or more hour of physical activity

1 or more hour of physical activity October 12-16: 5 or more fruits or vegetables

5 or more fruits or vegetables October 19-23: 2 hours or less of recreational screen time

2 hours or less of recreational screen time October 26-30: 0 sugary drinks – drink more water!

The Healthiest State 10th Annual Walk will be held October 7.

###

Iowa deer hunters have an opportunity to help stop hunger by making a HUSH donation. HUSH, which stands for Help Us Stop Hunger is a collaborative effort among Iowa deer hunters, Iowa’s food banks, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The program aims to Provide high-quality protein to Iowans struggling with hunger while also Helping manage Iowa’s deer population. Last hunting season, hunters donated more than 3,000 deer, providing more than 600,000 meals for our neighbors in need! When a participating hunter wants to make a donation, they simply take a legally harvested deer to a participating meat locker, where the deer is dressed and converted into ground venison. Two-pound tubes of frozen ground venison are distributed through Iowa food banks to food pantries, soup kitchens, and other emergency food providers. Several Area meat lockers are participating including Packwood, Brighton and Milton. There are also a couple of locations in Davis County and one in Henry County.