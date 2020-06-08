Saturday Morning Crash

On June 6, 2020, at approximately 5:13AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1400 Grid of Franklin Avenue, Wayland, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Brandin Lee Bromell (25 years of age) of Lockridge, Iowa, was driving a blue, 2002, Chevrolet S10 pickup northbound. Brandin made statements a deer ran out in front of his vehicle and he swerved to miss the deer. After swerving to miss the deer, Brandin lost control of the vehicle and entered the west side ditch of the roadway. After entering the ditch, the vehicle struck and ramped over a driveway which then caused the vehicle to strike a utility pole. The vehicle was a total loss. Brandin was transported to the Henry County Health Center for unknown injuries. Brandin was given citations for Failing to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Provide Financial Liability in an Accident.

Assisting with this vehicle crash was Wayland Fire and First Responders and Paramedics with the Henry County Health Center.