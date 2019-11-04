Saturday Morning Accident

Saturday just before 7 am, Mt. Pleasant Police and emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on the east edge of town. Aaron Abbott of Burlington was driving a pickup north on the ramp from Highway 34 East to Highway 218. He lost control when the truck hit an icy patch going over the railroad bridge. The pickup struck the side of the bridge and crossed onto the east shoulder. It then went down the east embankment rolling several times. Abbott was able to get out. He then walked to the nearby BP station seeking help. Abbott did receive minor injuries. There was $10,000 damage done to the pickup.