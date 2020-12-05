Saturday, December 5 News

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Washington County Thursday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at about 5:30 p.m. Patricia A. Remington of Brighton was driving north on Fir Avenue west of Brighton. Westley A. Vaughan of Oskaloosa was driving east on Highway 1. Remington failed to stop at the stop sign and her vehicle collided with Vaughan’s vehicle, sending both vehicles came to rest in the northeast ditch. Remington and a passenger Nita J. Hesseltine of Rubio both died at the scene and were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Vaughan and passenger, Mateo Ariza of Oskaloosa, were taken by ambulance to Washington County Hospital and University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, respectively. The incident remains under investigation with Iowa State Patrol.

The state of Iowa has updated the positive case analysis dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov to include new data for total tests, in addition to individuals tested, providing the public more comprehensive testing data that more clearly illustrates recent virus activity and testing volume. The information for tests and individuals is displayed in total and by day, by test type, and by county. Also included are the current 14-day and 7-day averages for positivity rate and individuals positive per population of 100,000 at statewide and county levels. These trends are more comprehensive indicators of recent virus activity than daily cases and positivity rates alone.

Governor Reynolds announced Friday that a total of nearly $9 million in assistance is available to assist eligible low-income Iowans who are at imminent risk of eviction and individuals who have lost housing to quickly regain housing stability. The funding will also provide support for homeless shelter operations. The funds are made available through a supplemental appropriation to the Emergency Solutions Grant program through the federal CARES Act. Individuals in need of assistance must apply through the Coordinated Entry help line in their area, which is available along with additional eligibility and program information at iowahousingrecovery.com.

The Burlington School Board has voted to request permission from the Iowa Department of Education to continue 100% online learning. The decision was made due to the positivity rate in Des Moines County remaining around 18%, and a projected surge in COVID-19 cases occurring around the holidays. The school district submitted the request Friday and ask parents and students to plan accordingly and to assume that students will remain in Remote Instruction for the next two weeks.

The Burlington Police Department warns residents of a phone scam using a local number. Unknown individuals calling residents using a local Burlington phone number indicate the residents owe money for an outstanding student loan debt.The local number being used is (319) 754-7460 and has no affiliation with debt collection. If you receive a similar call requesting money from this number it is a scam.