Saturday Accident Report

On August 10th, 2019, at approximately 4:10PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 2000 grid of Salem Road. An investigation determined that Bradley Martin, 22, of rural New London was traveling eastbound in his 2005 Ford Mustang when he lost control and left the roadway. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was considered totaled. Martin was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.