SATURDAY 1/13/18 NEWS

There were a number of property damage traffic accidents investigated by the Mt. Pleasant Police and the Henry County Sheriffs office in the past 24 hours. There were no injuries reported in any the incidents, law enforcement personnel remind drivers there are still numerous icy spots on the road ways rural and urban, so go slow and avoid the tow.

Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Ft. Madison is celebrating homecoming this weekend. Friday night prior to the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Waco the Crusaders crowned thei royalty. Maya Rashid was crowned queen and Collin Thornton was crowned king. HTC won the girls basketball game against Waco but dropped the boy’s game.