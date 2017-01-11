Sarah L. Brombaugh

Sarah L. Brombaugh, 66, of Rural Stockport died at 2:53 P.M. Monday January 9, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines. She was born January 20, 1950 in Mobile, AL to Daniel E. and Bessie M. Cayton. She was adopted when she was 4 years old by Stoke and Marie Domengeaux. She married Richard Brombaugh on August 15, 1970 in the Navel Chapel when Richard was stationed in Jacksonville, FL.

Sarah grew up in Mobile, Alabama, graduated from Baker High School and attended Indian Hills Community College. After they were married and Richard was out of the Navy, the couple moved to the farm in rural Stockport to try their hands at farming. This was a very big change for a southern–city girl. She and Richard worked side by side on the farm in everything, she even drove tractors. Sarah was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church, north of Bonaparte. She was an original member of the Stockport Card Club, had worked at Van Buren County hospital in Keosauqua and the clinics in both Keosauqua and Bonaparte and had volunteered with the Van Buren County Hospital Auxiliary. Sarah enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping and boating, and traveling when time allowed to southern Florida to visit family and Mobile to visit many of her childhood friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; a daughter, Marie Brombaugh of Des Moines, and a son, Brian Brombaugh of Clive; Beloved pet Critter; three brothers, Charles Cayton of Chickasaw, AL, Earl Cayton (Janie) of Orlando, FL, Leo “Chip” Reed of Mobile, AL, and sister Donna Smith of Semmes, AL; three grandchildren, Cody Brombaugh of Ankeny, Alexis Brombaugh of Columbia, MO, and Brendon Brombaugh of Clive; Father-in-law Robert Brombaugh (Jean) of Mt. Pleasant. She was preceded in death by her all of her parents, two sisters, LoAnna Harrison and Lillian Cayton.

Funeral services will be at Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Pastor Mark Caston officiating. Visitation with family will be 2-4 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service with burial of cremains at a later date in Vale Cemetery, North of Bonaparte. Memorials to Keokuk Humane Society, Vale Cemetery, Harrisburg Baptist Church or Van Buren County Hospital Auxiliary may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 16421 Teal Avenue, Stockport, IA 52651.