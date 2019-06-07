Sanitary Project Update

Monday June 10th Hagerty Earthworks will be working on coring out and pouring back a patch at Cherry & Monroe St. and two on S. Walnut St. Warren St. to Webster St.

On Tuesday June 11th Hagerty Earthworks will be doing a Point Repair in the Alley North of Washington St. between Harrison St. & Locust St. Then on Wednesday they will be working on a point repair in the Alley North of Warren St. between Jefferson St. & Main St.

Sanitary Sewer Lining

Municipal Pipe & Tool will be in town all week with a crew grouting around sewer service connections. This will not interfere with any sewer usage. The lining crew will be back in town Wednesday June 12th to line the sewer in the Alley North of Washington St. between Harrison St. & Locust St. Just to the East of US Bank.