Sandra Wenz, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., on Monday, November 6, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., followed by The Christian Vigil Service. The family will greet friends following the service. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, with The Rev. Paul Connolly, celebrant. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Houghton, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Mercer County Relay for Life, HCI Care Services of Mt. Pleasant, or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.