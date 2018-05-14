Sammie Jo Woodsmall

Sammie Jo Woodsmall, beloved daughter of Brendon Michael and Kara Janel Logan Woodsmall of New London was born still May 12, 2018 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Besides her parents, she is survived by one sister, Marlianna Grace at home; grandparents, Carl and Anna Loyd of New London; Marvin and Tish Landes of Mt. Union; and Brad and Cindy Logan of Platte City, Missouri; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Paul Woodsmall. There will be no formal services. Elliott Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.