Salem Veterans Memorial Reaches Construction Goal

The Salem Veterans Memorial Fundraising Campaign has reached a milestone. The construction goal has been reached. Now donations for maintenance and upkeep would be appreciated. Some preliminary work has already begun. Weather permitting April 17 work will start on the foundation, the electrical and the landscaping. The hope is to have the area looking nice by April 23 for the Lewelling Museum tea. Engraving of veterans names on the memorial’s stones continues.