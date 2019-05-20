Salem School “Stay Put Mode”

At about 2 pm Monday, Mount Pleasant Community School district was informed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office that they were looking for an adult male in Salem who had gone missing. As a precaution Salem Elementary initiated “stay put” mode, and all students were brought inside and exterior doors remained locked. Students were escorted to their buses for the end of the day dismissal and walkers were escorted to their homes. The School District wants to thank the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for their timely communication and efforts to make the safety of students a top priority.