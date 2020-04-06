Salem Road Construction

Henry County Engineers Office announces road construction on Salem Road (J-20) between Hwy 218 and New London Rd (Pickle Church) beginning April 13th. Road construction will begin with clearing and dirt work for approximately six (6) weeks. Flaggers will be used during this portion. Asphalt paving will begin in mid June with pilot cars used. Expect minor delays and use caution as the road will remain open during construction. The project is estimated to be completed in August, weather permitting. Questions can be answered at 319 385-0762.