Salem RAGBRAI Notes

Everyone is invited to come welcome our RAGBRAI visitors to Henry County Iowa. Bring a chair, find a shady spot along Jackson Road or along Jefferson. Bring flags, soap bubble, pinwheels – but most importantly – your smiles and a wave.

People visiting Salem for the day should pay attention to the road closings and streets that have No Parking. The best route into town is down 218 to Salem Road/Jackson Ave.

The City Council of Salem passed an Ordinance allowing the Ragbrai Committee to issues permits to vendors, bypassing zoning applications. Please contact them if you are planning on selling something, and remember that the Board of Health will be checking food licenses in Lee, Henry, Van Buren, and Des Moines counties.

And – we still need volunteers – to help with recycling, to help at the community center. Contact Mary Hoyer at mfessary@gmail.com or Karen Jacobsmeier at (319) 931-4356.

Salem is probably the smallest town every to be a meeting town on Ragbrai – we can’t do it alone. For more information on the route, site map, music, and food vendors, go to www.salemragbrai2019.com.