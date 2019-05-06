Salem City County Meeting Agenda

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 5:30 PM

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 4/2/19 & 4/4/19
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes

 

  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates, if any)
  4. Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Updates, if any)
  5. Equipment Sales – Generator (Updates, if any)
  6. Tax Abatement Program – Updates/Information

 

  1. New Business
  2. Kramer’s Inc. – Liquor License Renewal Approval
  3. Clerk Request – Time Off
  4. 610 E Oak – Water/Sewer & Building Permit – J. Tomson
  5. Building Permit & Zoning Variance – H. Swinscoe
  6. Zoning Variance Committee Members
  7. Fire Dept – Tires (Wixom) Donations (Hoyer)
  8. RAGBRAI – Hoyer
  9. Flower Donation – Hoyer
  10. Tax Assessments (Liens) – Approval
  11. Council Manual – Rules & Procedures (Proposed)

 

  1. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Adjourn Meeting